Head-To-Head Contrast: Loews (NYSE:L) & GAINSCO (OTCMKTS:GANS)

Loews (NYSE:L) and GAINSCO (OTCMKTS:GANS) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.4% of Loews shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.2% of Loews shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 73.5% of GAINSCO shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Loews and GAINSCO’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Loews $14.93 billion 0.85 $932.00 million N/A N/A GAINSCO $393.54 million 0.00 $20.21 million N/A N/A

Loews has higher revenue and earnings than GAINSCO.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Loews and GAINSCO, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Loews 0 3 0 0 2.00 GAINSCO 0 0 0 0 N/A

Loews currently has a consensus price target of $73.67, suggesting a potential upside of 59.56%.

Profitability

This table compares Loews and GAINSCO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loews -8.71% 3.16% 0.77% GAINSCO N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Loews has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GAINSCO has a beta of -1.01, suggesting that its share price is 201% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Loews beats GAINSCO on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc.; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; Loews Hotels Holding Corporation; and Corporate segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability coverages and products; and surety and fidelity bonds. It also provides commercial property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; casualty insurance products comprising workers' compensation, general and product liability, commercial auto, and umbrella coverages; loss-sensitive insurance programs; and warranty, risk management, information, and claims administration services. The company markets its insurance products and services through independent agents, brokers, and managing general underwriters. In addition, it offers contract drilling services through a fleet of 15 offshore drilling rigs consisting of 4 drillships and 11 semisubmersible rigs. Further, the company is involved in the transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs) through natural gas pipelines covering approximately 13,610 miles of interconnected pipelines; 455 miles of NGL pipelines in Louisiana and Texas; and 14 underground storage fields with an aggregate gas capacity of approximately 205 billion cubic feet of natural gas. Additionally, the company operates a chain of 26 hotels; and develops, manufactures, and markets a range of extrusion blow-molded and injection molded plastic containers for customers in the pharmaceutical, dairy, household chemicals, food/nutraceuticals, industrial/specialty chemicals, and water and beverage/juice segments, as well as manufactures commodity and differentiated plastic resins from recycled plastic materials. Loews Corporation was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About GAINSCO

GAINSCO, Inc. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company. The company offers non-standard personal auto products, including coverage for third party liability, bodily injury, and physical damage, as well as collision and coverage for theft, physical damage, and other perils for an insured's vehicle. It is also involved in automotive sales and service, auto racing, and investment activities. The company offers its automobile insurance products under the GAINSCO Auto Insurance brand through independent partner agents and Website comparison shopping places. GAINSCO, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

