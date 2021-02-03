Morgan Stanley Takes $28,000 Position in Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:GAA)

Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:GAA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Separately, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 20,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS GAA opened at $30.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.69 and a 200 day moving average of $27.69. Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF has a one year low of $24.76 and a one year high of $28.60.

