Morgan Stanley Takes $28,000 Position in Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:GAA)

Posted by on Feb 3rd, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:GAA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Separately, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 20,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS GAA opened at $30.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.69 and a 200 day moving average of $27.69. Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF has a one year low of $24.76 and a one year high of $28.60.

See Also: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:GAA).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:GAA)

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.