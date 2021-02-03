Kestra Advisory Services LLC Makes New $447,000 Investment in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 15,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 14.2% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 149,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,453,000 after purchasing an additional 18,688 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 160.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 17,993 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 76.7% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth $299,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth $70,000.

LGOV stock opened at $28.40 on Wednesday. First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $27.17 and a twelve month high of $31.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.77 and a 200-day moving average of $29.35.

