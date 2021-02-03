Head to Head Contrast: QDM International (OTCMKTS:QDMI) & SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP)

QDM International (OTCMKTS:QDMI) and SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.9% of SPAR Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of QDM International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 61.1% of SPAR Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings for QDM International and SPAR Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QDM International 0 0 0 0 N/A SPAR Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

QDM International has a beta of -3.64, meaning that its share price is 464% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SPAR Group has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares QDM International and SPAR Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QDM International N/A N/A -$470,000.00 N/A N/A SPAR Group $252.88 million 0.12 $2.42 million N/A N/A

SPAR Group has higher revenue and earnings than QDM International.

Profitability

This table compares QDM International and SPAR Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QDM International N/A N/A -3,802.62% SPAR Group 0.31% 2.35% 0.92%

Summary

SPAR Group beats QDM International on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QDM International

QDM International Inc. focuses on operating as a telemedicine company in Florida and Georgia. It provides Connect-a-Doc telemedicine kits that include digital otoscope, stethoscope, blood pressure cuff, thermometer and high definition, and dental and dermatology cameras for schools that desire to provide a higher level of healthcare to their students but are unable to keep a full time school nurse available. The company offers standard telemedicine care for non-life-threatening situations, including acute illness or injury care; dermatology examinations of rashes and lesions; diagnosis and recommendations as to treatment or referral; administering scheduled medications; prescribing non-narcotic medications through e-prescription directly to the student's designated pharmacy; mental health counseling for depression, drug abuse, and family problems; and consulting with staff regarding eating disorders and other behavior issues. The company was formerly known as 24/7 Kid Doc, Inc. and changed its name to QDM International Inc. in April 2020. QDM International Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Shanghai, China.

About SPAR Group

SPAR Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated services, such as product reordering and replenishment; authorized for distribution are in stock and on the shelf or sales floor; adding new products that are approved for distribution; implementing store planogram schematics; setting product category shelves; ensuring that product shelf tags are in place; checking for salability of the clients' products; placing new product and promotional items in prominent positions; and kiosk replenishment and maintenance services for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors. It also provides dedicated services, including syndicated services, as well as new store set-up, store remodel, and fixture installation services for a specific retailer or manufacturer. In addition, the company offers project services comprising specific in-store services initiated by retailers and manufacturers, such as new store openings, new product launches, special seasonal or promotional merchandising, focused product support, product recalls, and in-store product demonstration and sampling, as well as performs kiosk product replenishment, inventory control, new store sets and existing store resets, re-merchandising, remodels and category implementation, and under annual or stand-alone project contracts or agreements. Further, it assembles furniture, grills, and various other products in stores, homes, and offices; and offers in-store event staffing, retail compliance and price audit, mystery shopping, and data collection services. The company serves mass merchandisers; pharmacies; grocery, office supply, dollar, automotive, convenience, specialty, electronic, and home improvement stores; and other retail outlets. SPAR Group, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in White Plains, New York.

