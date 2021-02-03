Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Shares Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 4,660.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,754 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Walker & Dunlop by 205.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Walker & Dunlop by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Vivid Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $386,000. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $701,201.55. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 103,934 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,033.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.28, for a total value of $697,870.08. Following the transaction, the president now owns 187,457 shares in the company, valued at $15,236,504.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $78.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.20.

Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $86.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 187.94, a quick ratio of 187.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.68 and a 200-day moving average of $68.81. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.55 and a 52 week high of $94.84.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

