Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.30 Per Share, Boenning Scattergood Forecasts

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) – Stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Eagle Bancorp in a report issued on Monday, February 1st. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.30 for the year.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 28.94%.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, G.Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.67.

EGBN stock opened at $44.06 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.81 and its 200-day moving average is $34.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.15. Eagle Bancorp has a twelve month low of $23.08 and a twelve month high of $47.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.37%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 3,184.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 210.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,562 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement, certificate of deposit, and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.