Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,410 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IRT. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 26.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 179.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 15,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $13.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.41. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.86 and a 52 week high of $16.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.39 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 63.16%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

