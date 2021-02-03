IFP Advisors Inc Cuts Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 868 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Aflac were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 2,124.1% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 9,941 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 5.4% during the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 68,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 24.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 293,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,655,000 after purchasing an additional 57,090 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 12.7% during the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 76,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 8,571 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 10.6% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 58,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AFL shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Aflac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

AFL stock opened at $46.31 on Wednesday. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $53.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

In other Aflac news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 5,070 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $231,394.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,588,171.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 11,954 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $544,146.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,906,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,340 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,884. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

