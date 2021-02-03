IFP Advisors Inc Lowers Stock Position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 63.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,768,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,826,000 after acquiring an additional 310,170 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the third quarter worth $28,539,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the third quarter worth $9,560,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the third quarter worth $9,319,000. Finally, 55I LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 77.4% in the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 74,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,084,000 after buying an additional 32,481 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYG opened at $151.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.22. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 52 week low of $86.42 and a 52 week high of $159.64.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

