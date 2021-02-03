IFP Advisors Inc Invests $184,000 in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,437 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 137.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,328 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period.

Get Glaukos alerts:

In other news, Director William J. Phd Link sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $3,398,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GKOS opened at $92.11 on Wednesday. Glaukos Co. has a 52-week low of $23.31 and a 52-week high of $92.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.82 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 9.31 and a current ratio of 9.73.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.37. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 33.61%. The firm had revenue of $64.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GKOS shares. Piper Sandler cut Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet raised Glaukos from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Glaukos has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GKOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.