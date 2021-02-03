IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 122 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMRN. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 21.1% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 56,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after acquiring an additional 9,898 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 19.7% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 3,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth $1,285,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,284,000 after acquiring an additional 5,643 shares during the period. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.1% in the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BMRN shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.91.

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $83.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.61. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.25 and a twelve month high of $131.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $4.02. The firm had revenue of $476.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.64 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 45.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,333 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total value of $712,388.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,885 shares in the company, valued at $25,979,128.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,167 shares of company stock worth $1,534,515. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.