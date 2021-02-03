IFP Advisors Inc Has $173,000 Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 4.8% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 15.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 4.7% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 3.2% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 243,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,647,852.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total transaction of $7,779,240.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,920,165.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $139.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.40. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.99 and a 52 week high of $152.29.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Argus raised their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.44.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Story: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.