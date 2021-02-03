M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,802 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MHO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in M/I Homes in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 45.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 1,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 244.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 96.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

NYSE:MHO opened at $50.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.11 and a 200-day moving average of $44.70. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $55.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $906.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.99 million. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th.

M/I Homes Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO).

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.