IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 493 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,059 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,089 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter worth $1,158,000. AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 12.3% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 843,954 shares of the software company’s stock worth $194,961,000 after buying an additional 92,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $180,000. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $294.61 on Wednesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.38 and a twelve month high of $321.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $64.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.44, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $301.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.98.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. The firm had revenue of $952.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $287.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $295.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.67.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

