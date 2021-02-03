IFP Advisors Inc Raises Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MPW. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,662,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,980,000 after buying an additional 2,232,500 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 132.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,483,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,782,000 after buying an additional 1,417,217 shares during the period. AJO LP purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,572,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,418,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,176,000 after buying an additional 786,137 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 306.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 477,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,419,000 after purchasing an additional 360,168 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on MPW shares. Truist lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

MPW stock opened at $21.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $24.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.08%.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with approximately 385 facilities and roughly 42,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

See Also: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.