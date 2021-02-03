Analysts Expect Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.37 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) to post $1.37 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ameren’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.42 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.31 billion. Ameren posted sales of $1.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th.
On average, analysts expect that Ameren will report full-year sales of $5.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.78 billion to $5.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.98 billion to $6.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ameren.
Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47. Ameren had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Ameren’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Ameren stock opened at $72.77 on Wednesday. Ameren has a 1 year low of $58.74 and a 1 year high of $87.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.86. The company has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.76.
In other news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $491,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEE. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameren in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ameren by 646.3% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Ameren
Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.
