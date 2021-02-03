Analysts Expect Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.37 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) to post $1.37 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ameren’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.42 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.31 billion. Ameren posted sales of $1.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Ameren will report full-year sales of $5.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.78 billion to $5.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.98 billion to $6.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ameren.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47. Ameren had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Ameren’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AEE shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Ameren from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $79.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.14.

Ameren stock opened at $72.77 on Wednesday. Ameren has a 1 year low of $58.74 and a 1 year high of $87.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.86. The company has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.76.

In other news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $491,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEE. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameren in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ameren by 646.3% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Read More: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ameren (AEE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.