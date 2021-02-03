IFP Advisors Inc Grows Stock Position in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Acceleron Pharma were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 22,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 556,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,257,000 after purchasing an additional 51,555 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 4,258 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.13, for a total value of $515,771.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,046 shares in the company, valued at $10,422,751.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 42,528 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total value of $5,534,593.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,403,425.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,622 shares of company stock worth $8,025,691 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XLRN opened at $120.62 on Wednesday. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.44 and a 52 week high of $136.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.57 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.40.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 157.84% and a negative return on equity of 31.62%. The business had revenue of $22.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.86) EPS. Acceleron Pharma’s revenue for the quarter was up 438.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XLRN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Acceleron Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.00.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia under the REBLOZYL name. The company also develops luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and myelofibrosis; Sotatercept for the treatment of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension; and ACE-083, a neuromuscular candidate that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease.

