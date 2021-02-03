Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 64,950 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 284.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 87,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,950 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $16.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $18.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 4.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.37.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OVV shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. CIBC upgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $11.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.55.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

