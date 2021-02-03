Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 97.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,465 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 415.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 165 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Shares of TDOC opened at $266.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.39 and a 12-month high of $294.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $224.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.62 and a beta of 0.30.

In related news, insider Yulun Wang sold 6,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $1,221,689.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,189.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $277,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 266,003 shares of company stock valued at $59,077,170 in the last three months. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TDOC. Stephens cut shares of Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $270.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.39.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.