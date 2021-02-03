Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000.

NYSE KMT opened at $35.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -87.44, a P/E/G ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.09. Kennametal Inc. has a one year low of $14.45 and a one year high of $41.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.27.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. Kennametal had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.11%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KMT. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Kennametal from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

