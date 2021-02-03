Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Holdings Raised by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FCPT. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 155.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCPT stock opened at $27.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $32.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.317 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is 91.37%.

FCPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

Four Corners Property Trust Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

