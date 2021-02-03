Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,895 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTH. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 9.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,481 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 7.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 31.0% in the third quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes in the third quarter worth approximately $327,000. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTH stock opened at $84.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. Meritage Homes Co. has a one year low of $25.24 and a one year high of $117.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTH shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Meritage Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.63.

In other Meritage Homes news, COO Phillippe Lord sold 1,080 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.37, for a total value of $98,679.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes under the Monterey Homes brand name; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

