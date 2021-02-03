CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Stock Holdings Increased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNO. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 19.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $192,000. 98.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on CNO shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on CNO Financial Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley lifted their target price on CNO Financial Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CNO Financial Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

Shares of NYSE CNO opened at $21.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.23. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.41. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.79 and a 12-month high of $23.99.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Paul H. Mcdonough bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.85 per share, for a total transaction of $208,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,421.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bruce K. Baude sold 40,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $894,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,505,359.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,223 shares of company stock valued at $2,380,269. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO).

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.