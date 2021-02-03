Morgan Stanley Buys New Holdings in The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY)

Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 108,345 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCTY opened at $18.50 on Wednesday. The9 Limited has a 52-week low of $2.04 and a 52-week high of $27.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.54.

Get The9 alerts:

About The9

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates and develops online games in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online games, including multiplayer online games, mobile games, Web games, and TV games. It also develops mobile games, including CrossFire New Mobile Game and Audition; and provides technical consulting services.

Read More: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY).

Receive News & Ratings for The9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.