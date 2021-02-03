Amy Beth Vanduyn Sells 21,829 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 21,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total transaction of $1,438,749.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Amy Beth Vanduyn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Phreesia alerts:

On Monday, January 4th, Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 500 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $27,130.00.

Shares of PHR opened at $68.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.90 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.18. Phreesia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $71.24.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 16.37% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHR. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Phreesia during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 187.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 731.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. 75.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PHR shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Phreesia from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Phreesia from $33.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Phreesia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

Featured Article: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.