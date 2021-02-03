Jean-Luc M. Lemercier Sells 20,523 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 20,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $1,713,875.73. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 152,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,713,645.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of EW stock opened at $83.97 on Wednesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $51.51 and a 12-month high of $92.08. The company has a market capitalization of $52.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 141,687 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 10.3% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 6,669 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 45.9% in the third quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 80,955 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,462,000 after acquiring an additional 25,465 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 83,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,700,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.06.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

