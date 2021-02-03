Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Director Maria E. Martinez Sells 7,500 Shares

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Director Maria E. Martinez sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.54, for a total transaction of $1,526,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,233,851.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ MRTX opened at $194.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.94. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.01 and a 12 month high of $249.42. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.30 and a beta of 1.64.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.21 million. Mirati Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 1053.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on MRTX. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $101.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $152.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Mirati Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.07.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRTX. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 145.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

