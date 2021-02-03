Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) CFO Sells $1,860,643.20 in Stock

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) CFO Patrick Brickley sold 14,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total transaction of $1,860,643.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,007.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Patrick Brickley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 20th, Patrick Brickley sold 3,125 shares of Everbridge stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.35, for a total transaction of $382,343.75.

Shares of EVBG opened at $135.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.89 and a beta of 0.75. Everbridge, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.27 and a 12-month high of $165.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.52.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.16. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 32.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $71.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Everbridge by 4.9% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,580,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,769,000 after acquiring an additional 73,644 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Everbridge by 32.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,432,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,053,000 after acquiring an additional 354,213 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP lifted its stake in Everbridge by 13.1% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,072,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,798,000 after acquiring an additional 124,522 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Everbridge by 5.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 640,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,560,000 after acquiring an additional 35,463 shares during the period. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its stake in Everbridge by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 479,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,478,000 after acquiring an additional 139,665 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have commented on EVBG. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Everbridge from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.69.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

