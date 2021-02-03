Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) CEO Sells $4,952,500.00 in Stock

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $4,952,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,195,111.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $76.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $82.34.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($6.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.32) by ($3.77). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 56.40% and a negative net margin of 47.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -9.66 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CZR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $81,932,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $70,075,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $56,060,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $56,060,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $47,130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

