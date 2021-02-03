Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) CEO Helen Torley Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $2,392,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 520,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,901,772.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Helen Torley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 25th, Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $2,036,500.00.

NASDAQ HALO opened at $49.44 on Wednesday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.71 and a 12 month high of $49.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.83 and a 200-day moving average of $34.49. The company has a current ratio of 18.49, a quick ratio of 16.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 309.00 and a beta of 1.77.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $65.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HALO shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,238,000 after acquiring an additional 127,379 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,906,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,110,000 after buying an additional 448,244 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,330,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,975,000 after buying an additional 72,166 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,296,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,075,000 after buying an additional 88,021 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,189,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,268,000 after buying an additional 10,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

