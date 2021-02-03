Insider Selling: Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) CEO Sells 41,666 Shares of Stock

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total value of $4,401,596.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bracken Darrell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 4th, Bracken Darrell sold 41,666 shares of Logitech International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,102,434.36.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Bracken Darrell sold 41,666 shares of Logitech International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.67, for a total value of $3,652,858.22.

Shares of LOGI opened at $109.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.76. Logitech International S.A. has a 52-week low of $31.37 and a 52-week high of $110.53. The company has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 17th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $1.32. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 18.31%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 65.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,698,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,528,000 after acquiring an additional 673,296 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Logitech International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,146,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,312,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,926,000 after purchasing an additional 369,790 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,495,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the third quarter worth approximately $9,585,000. 33.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on LOGI. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Logitech International from $83.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Logitech International from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.33.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

