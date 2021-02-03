Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) EVP Sells $10,251,077.88 in Stock

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total value of $10,251,077.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,025,605.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ADBE opened at $484.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $232.63 billion, a PE ratio of 44.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.13 and a 52 week high of $536.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $481.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $475.80.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 63.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 373 shares of the software company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 26.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 120 shares of the software company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 4.5% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 7,571 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 7.4% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 1.5% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,188 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $523.58.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

