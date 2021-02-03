Morgan Stanley Grows Holdings in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) by 7,651.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Centrus Energy were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sara Bay Financial lifted its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 1,120.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 359,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 329,854 shares during the period. Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $770,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 517.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 20,173 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

LEU opened at $21.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.16. The company has a market cap of $260.30 million, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 3.71. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $28.59.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $33.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.00 million. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 15.81%. On average, analysts expect that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Centrus Energy news, Director Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total value of $246,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dennis John Scott sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $94,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,500 shares of company stock valued at $663,000. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

LEU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centrus Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Centrus Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Centrus Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

