Insider Selling: DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) CEO Sells 356,479 Shares of Stock

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total transaction of $81,851,143.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,660,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,318,148.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $239.84 on Wednesday. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.88 and a fifty-two week high of $290.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -203.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.72.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $382.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in DocuSign by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in DocuSign by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in DocuSign by 124.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DocuSign by 159.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in DocuSign by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on DOCU shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $261.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Pritchard Capital raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.47.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

