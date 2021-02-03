Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) CEO Richard K. Templeton Sells 109,584 Shares of Stock

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 109,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total transaction of $18,634,759.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,468,982.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $174.75 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $93.09 and a fifty-two week high of $175.70. The stock has a market cap of $160.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.86%.

TXN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Pensionfund Sabic increased its position in Texas Instruments by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 24,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 237,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,956,000 after buying an additional 52,171 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 60,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,679,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 526.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 10,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

