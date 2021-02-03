Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) CEO Sells $218,750.00 in Stock

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $218,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,137,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Edward Meyercord also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 28th, Edward Meyercord sold 38,031 shares of Extreme Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $308,431.41.

On Thursday, January 21st, Edward Meyercord sold 1,500 shares of Extreme Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $12,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Edward Meyercord sold 45,684 shares of Extreme Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $366,385.68.

On Monday, January 4th, Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $172,000.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Edward Meyercord sold 50,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total value of $280,500.00.

EXTR opened at $8.57 on Wednesday. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $9.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85.

EXTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. B. Riley raised their target price on Extreme Networks from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Extreme Networks from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the third quarter worth $41,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the third quarter worth $54,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the third quarter worth $74,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the third quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 11.4% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

