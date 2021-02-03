Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Position Increased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the third quarter valued at $203,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the third quarter valued at $225,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the third quarter valued at $239,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the third quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the third quarter worth about $248,000.

In other Chart Industries news, Chairman Steven W. Krablin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $536,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,206,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gerald F. Vinci sold 4,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total transaction of $500,248.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

GTLS stock opened at $138.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.86 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.76. Chart Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $143.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

GTLS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $109.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $111.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $107.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chart Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.80.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

