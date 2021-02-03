SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) Stake Lessened by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF were worth $2,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DWX. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 130,900.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 74.5% during the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 64.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000.

DWX stock opened at $36.78 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $25.79 and a 1-year high of $40.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.25.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

