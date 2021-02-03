Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $2.47 Million Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $2,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GL. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 20.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,991,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,153,000 after purchasing an additional 344,367 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 205.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 320,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after purchasing an additional 215,623 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 9.2% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,902,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,034,000 after purchasing an additional 160,600 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 21.6% during the third quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 720,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,565,000 after purchasing an additional 127,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 76.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 226,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,076,000 after purchasing an additional 97,900 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Globe Life alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on GL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Globe Life from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.67.

In other news, insider Kenneth J. Matson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $751,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,051,475.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $1,102,010.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 678,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,491,014. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 90,555 shares of company stock valued at $8,361,864. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GL stock opened at $92.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.74 and a fifty-two week high of $111.43.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 15.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.