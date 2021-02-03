Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $2.60 Million Stake in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $2,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in Inari Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $611,000. Regents of The University of California acquired a new position in Inari Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $362,000. Hershey Trust Co. acquired a new position in Inari Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,172,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $931,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $454,000. 17.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NARI opened at $103.14 on Wednesday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.55 and a 52-week high of $109.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.89.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $38.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.53 million. The company’s revenue was up 172.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NARI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inari Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Inari Medical from $79.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Inari Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Inari Medical from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Inari Medical from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inari Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.43.

In other Inari Medical news, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total value of $1,938,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,310,831 shares in the company, valued at $84,705,899.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve sold 78,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $5,386,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,927,143 shares of company stock valued at $140,473,355.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It produces ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

