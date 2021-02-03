Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 1,504 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVY. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 5,441.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 443,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,671,000 after acquiring an additional 435,300 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the third quarter worth about $38,782,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 186.6% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 443,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,728,000 after purchasing an additional 288,888 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 207.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 297,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,066,000 after purchasing an additional 200,839 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 16.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 925,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,211,000 after purchasing an additional 133,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVY opened at $155.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $76.96 and a 1-year high of $164.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.52 and a 200-day moving average of $136.96. The company has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. S&P Equity Research upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avery Dennison currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.55.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

