Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 2,400 Shares of Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 277,425 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Luna Innovations were worth $2,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in Luna Innovations during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 553.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,085 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations in the third quarter valued at about $174,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 84.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,367 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the period. 42.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Luna Innovations alerts:

LUNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Luna Innovations from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

LUNA stock opened at $11.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $339.83 million, a PE ratio of 61.22 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.67. Luna Innovations Incorporated has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $11.80.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $21.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.15 million. Luna Innovations had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 7.21%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Luna Innovations Incorporated will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic sensing, and test and measurement products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. The Products and Licensing segment offers test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; optical distributed sensor interrogator sensing solutions for distributed strain and temperature measurements; and Hyperion sensing solution that enable full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg grating (FBG), long period FBGs and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

See Also: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Luna Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luna Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.