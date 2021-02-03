Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 11,580 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 90.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,580 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $2,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $236,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $268,000.

NASDAQ IJT opened at $124.43 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $57.68 and a 12 month high of $129.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.77.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

