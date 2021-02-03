Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYMI. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 405,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,121,000 after buying an additional 4,701 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 307,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,985,000 after buying an additional 62,016 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.1% during the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 31,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 6,751 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 76.8% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 69,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after buying an additional 30,004 shares during the period. Finally, McNamara Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000.

NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $62.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.23. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $39.33 and a 12-month high of $64.74.

