Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 77.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,724 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 28,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSN. Piper Sandler upgraded Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.10.

TSN stock opened at $64.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.67. The stock has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.57 and a fifty-two week high of $84.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $11.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.11 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 31.56%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.