IBM Retirement Fund Buys Shares of 10,145 EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,145 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,533,888 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $125,354,000 after buying an additional 970,509 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 9,920,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $128,277,000 after purchasing an additional 171,804 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,190,945 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,847,000 after purchasing an additional 395,443 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,483,725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,185,000 after purchasing an additional 261,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,291,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,696,000 after purchasing an additional 63,388 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EQT opened at $16.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.08 and its 200-day moving average is $14.90. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $18.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EQT shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of EQT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of EQT from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of EQT from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.22.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2019, it had 17.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.3 million gross acres.

