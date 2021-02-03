IBM Retirement Fund Takes Position in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE)

IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 11,186 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Parsley Energy by 53.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,891 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 316.1% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 9,338 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 7,094 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Parsley Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Fulton Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of Parsley Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Parsley Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Parsley Energy alerts:

NYSE:PE opened at $16.93 on Wednesday. Parsley Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $18.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Parsley Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Parsley Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.39.

About Parsley Energy

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, its acreage position consisted of 191,179 net acres, including 149,615 net acres in the Midland Basin and 41,564 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 558.9 net acres of the horizontal wells and 723.1 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 592.3 MMBoe.

See Also: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE).

Receive News & Ratings for Parsley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.