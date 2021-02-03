IBM Retirement Fund Invests $203,000 in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MSA Safety during the third quarter worth about $34,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in MSA Safety during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in MSA Safety during the third quarter worth about $58,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSA opened at $158.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.99. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 44.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. MSA Safety Incorporated has a twelve month low of $83.57 and a twelve month high of $165.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.83%.

In related news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.03, for a total value of $98,765.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,445 shares in the company, valued at $2,094,958.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William M. Lambert sold 30,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total value of $4,685,802.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,238,035.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,847 shares of company stock valued at $10,345,582. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MSA shares. Sidoti started coverage on MSA Safety in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on MSA Safety from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.50.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

