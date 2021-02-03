IBM Retirement Fund Invests $221,000 in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,858 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Haemonetics by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter worth about $703,000. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. 96.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HAE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Haemonetics from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Haemonetics from $122.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barrington Research cut Haemonetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.67.

NYSE:HAE opened at $129.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.78 and its 200 day moving average is $102.21. Haemonetics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.41 and a fifty-two week high of $139.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 62.77, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Haemonetics’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

