IBM Retirement Fund Takes $229,000 Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,356 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DLB. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,570 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 241,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 2.5% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 25,455 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 5.4% during the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 34,833 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DLB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Dolby Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.25.

In related news, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 22,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.15, for a total transaction of $2,023,526.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Giles Baker sold 91,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.20, for a total transaction of $7,945,402.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 255,709 shares of company stock valued at $22,687,678 in the last ninety days. 37.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DLB opened at $91.19 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.68 and a 12-month high of $97.78.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.62. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $389.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 38.26%.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

